Local law enforcement will conduct internal and criminal investigations into an incident where Columbia police used force against a subject early Sunday, according to a city news release.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood released a joint statement Wednesday ahead of the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) meeting, where use-of-force policies will be discussed. Their statement detailed next steps for the investigations.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is conducting the criminal investigation at the request of Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones. The Columbia Police Department itself will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter, which is expected to finish within 90 days, though extensions can be granted.
Buffaloe and Seewood said the city is following procedures outlined by state law and city ordinances, as well as city policy.
"Statutory protections ensure due process during these types of investigations," the statement said.
According to the statement, the Internal Affairs investigation starts with interviews with subjects and witnesses. Once a preliminary finding is made, officers subject of the investigation have a minimum of seven days to appeal.
"I want to assure members of our community that we are following procedure throughout this process to allow for an in-depth review of this incident," Seewood said.
At around 12:46 a.m. Sunday morning, CPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance outside Harpo's Bar & Grill in downtown Columbia. Multiple witnesses filmed the CPD officers using mace and tasers on a man outside the bar, as well as pinning him to the ground and punching his face.
The two officers in the video are not scheduled to work this week, Jones told KOMU 8 Sunday; he could not comment on whether they are on leave due to CPD administrative policies.
The CPRB, an independent citizen-led group that reviews local police misconduct, will discuss police force and body cameras in its public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. These were the scheduled topics of discussion before the incident Sunday. The public is open to attend and comment during the meeting, and local activist nonprofit Race Matters Friends (RMF) intends to voice its demands to CPRB.
"Our city must fundamentally alter its law enforcement culture," RMF president Renee Carter said in a news release Tuesday. "Our leaders are not governing. Columbia deserves much better."
City council members, including Buffaloe, have also spoken out against the incident.
"The Council condemns unnecessary use of force by police officers and expects a full and thorough investigation into the conduct of the officers involved in this incident," Buffaloe said Monday in a Facebook post. "We trust city management to take appropriate action once the investigation is complete."