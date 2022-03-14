COLUMBIA - As snow from the recent storms continues to melt, potholes are showing up on Columbia streets.
Crews are working to keep the roads maintained. In 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spent $18 million in repairs on approximately 530,000 potholes.
MoDOT repairs most potholes between the months of February and April. According to the agency, the long-term fix, a hot asphalt mix, isn’t effective until temperatures remain warm for a longer period of time.
Mechanics expect to see more cars in the shop as potholes are formed. One mechanic from All-Star Automotive said if you can't steer clear of the pothole, coasting through it is the next best move.
"If you're on your brakes trying hard to slow down when you hit it, that just creates a lot more pressure on your suspension parts," Ted Hambach said. "The best thing you can do is just roll through it if you can't avoid it."
He says that hitting a pothole is nearly unavoidable.
"Usually we see bent wheels, tires getting blown out, bent suspension parts are not uncommon," Hambach said. "All you can do is your best to avoid them, but you know, it's going to happen eventually."
To find out which agency maintains which roads, visit the street and snow route priority viewer on the city of Columbia's website. To report a pothole on a MoDOT-maintained road, visit the Report a Road Concern form on its website.