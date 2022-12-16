Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases

COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases.
Cadilac Derrick - Nov. 5 deadly shooting on Boyd Lane
Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Lea'johna Sanders, 22, was found deceased at the scene, and another female victim, Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
Derrick is set to appear in court for an arraignment Monday at 1:30 p.m.
In another case, Derrick is charged with second-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He is set to appear in court on Jan. 4 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.
Derrick remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.
Montez Williams - Nov. 15 deadly shooting on Blue Ridge Road
Montez Williams, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest in connection to the Nov. 15 deadly shooting on Blue Ridge Drive.
April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a running vehicle the following morning.
Williams is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. He will appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Nicholas Brunda - Nov. 25 shots fired incident on Germantown Drive
Nicholas Brunda is charged with first-degree or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault in connection to the Nov. 25 shots fired incident on Germantown Drive.
Investigators say Brunda came to a property after making threats toward one of its residents. He then allegedly fired multiple shots at the property.
Brunda is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. He will appear for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Montrez Ricketts - Nov. 28 shots fired incident on Paris Road
Montrez Ricketts, 43, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in connection to a shots fired incident on Paris Road on Nov. 28.
Court documents said Ricketts opened fire on another vehicle with three juveniles inside.
Ricketts is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. He will appear for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday.
Corey Blueitt - Dec. 5 deadly shooting on Newton Drive
Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to a deadly shooting on Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Newton Drive. An additional charge of third-degree assault was added Friday, according to online court records.
Aaron Badolato, 34, was found with apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
Blueitt is set to appear in court for an arraignment Monday at 1:30 p.m. He remains in custody of the Boone County jail without bond.