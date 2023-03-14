COLUMBIA — The Columbia Missourian will host the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee next week.
Returning for its first in-person showcase since 2020, the Bee will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Rhynsburger Theatre on MU's campus.
The event will feature 36 spellers from across the mid-Missouri area, with ages ranging from third to eighth grade.
“We are looking forward to opening the spelling bee up for parents and supporters. The competition is always intense with the talented students that come from all over mid-Missouri,” said Elizabeth Stephens, executive editor of the Columbia Missourian.
The winner will advance to compete in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer near Washington D.C. The semifinals on May 31 and the finals on June 1 will be televised on ION and Bounce.
This marks the sixth year the Columbia Missourian has sponsored the regional bee event.
Megan Judy, former KOMU 8 anchor, will serve as pronouncer for the competition, and the judges – tasked with tracking every word and verifying spelling accuracy – are Missourian managing editor Jeanne Abbott and MU senior Sofi Zeman.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee provides the list of words for the regional competition. The Bee reaches millions of students across the country and in other parts of the world with the classroom materials it provides to enrolled schools.