COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m.
BCJC: Structure fire at N Wyatt Ln and E Leisure Dr creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) October 8, 2022
A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Here's a look at some of the firefighters working on scene. I've seen fire crews secure oxygen tanks to each other and seen firefighters working to stay hydrated amid the smoke.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W6yKkbWiXf— Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) October 8, 2022
With the fire department still on the scene, the mobile home affected was completely destroyed by the flames.
Three cars were severely damaged, two pets died and a nearby structure was also at risk from the fire, according to BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. No people were reported to be injured by the fire.
BCJC is encouraging people to avoid the area if possible. This story will continue to be updated as more details are found.