COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. 

A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.

With the fire department still on the scene, the mobile home affected was completely destroyed by the flames.

Three cars were severely damaged, two pets died and a nearby structure was also at risk from the fire, according to BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. No people were reported to be injured by the fire.

BCJC is encouraging people to avoid the area if possible. This story will continue to be updated as more details are found. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Emma Boyle is a senior at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism and international studies. You can reach her at emmakboyle@umsystem.edu.

Recommended for you