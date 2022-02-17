COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works has a crew of 35 working Thursday to battle the snowy conditions on the roads.
At 7 p.m., an overnight crew of 25 will take over, hopefully getting to third priority roads. For now, it's just about clearing the snow that's already there, as Public Works doesn't expect salt treatments to kick in much until the next day.
"As temperatures climb again on Friday, some of the salt that the the overnight crew does put down is going to start to activate," John Ogan, a spokesperson for the Public Works Department, said. "Road conditions should start to improve once temperatures climb."
Columbia Public Works is familiar with salt treatments being interrupted by rain, as it was a similar story earlier this month.
"This particular winter weather event is shorter in duration. It's contained within one day, so that's an improvement," Ogan said about the early February snow storm. "We treated both in a similar fashion."
The Missouri Department of Transportation also saw similarities between the two storms. However, MoDOT district maintenance engineer Jason Shafer said there was enough time to put down treatment in some areas overnight.
"Fortunately, last night, we did get a little bit of a gap in some areas between the time that the rain ceased and the temperatures drops," Shafer said. "So Mother Nature dealt us a nice hand on this on this storm.
While the treatment is similar, the approach is a little different. This time, Columbia crews will start treating outside roads first and work their way inward.
"This is done to be more equitable for everyone, not to give preference to one sector of the city over and over," Ogan said.
For MoDOT, the biggest hurdle is a lack of personnel.
"While we're running every truck, we can we don't have enough staff to run every truck we own," Shafer said. "It is going to take us longer to go through and make our cycles to get everything cleaned off."
Right now, Shafer estimates MoDOT is still at a deficit of several hundred crews.