COLUMBIA – Between the full-time job of being a single parent pursuing her education, Tiffany Horton has quite a full plate.
"Going into class is hard," Horton said. "Finding a work life balance is hard."
The Columbia resident is an undergraduate student and full-time faculty member at MU. She also has a 13-year-old son.
"As a working adult and as a non-traditional student, it's kind of an invisible population," Horton said. "It's really nice to have not just a local but a national recognition of that."
MU faculty member and student Tiffany Horton was recently recognized with a $1,000 scholarship by @MrJobApps.The award is available to working parents nationwide who are currently pursuing their educational goals. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qu49Nv6R0N— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) December 8, 2021
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded by JobApplications.com. Horton said the little bit helps the financial struggles of paying for school after losing federal aid.
"They feel like I should have a degree by now and I'm cut off," Horton said. "It's more expensive to be doing it by yourself."
Company President Doug Crawford said the Working Parent Scholarship helps multiple working parents like Horton every year.
"They are experts at using their time and finding time to make family life on top of it," Crawford said. "We're just really happy to award this gift. It's earned."
Just 31% percent of single mothers 25 and older held a college degree, according to a 2017 study from the Institute for Women's Policy Research. The organization also found they are likely to have $4,800 more in debt than women without children.
Applicants write an essay about their experience as a working parent and student. The company has awarded scholarships to 40 winners in 24 states since 2013.
"We've probably given away about $40,000 so far," Crawford said. "It comes out of profits. We want to give back to the community."
Horton first enrolled in college back in 2003 but left after completing army basic training.
"I came back thinking that I was like refreshed, energized and had a direction," Horton said. "Then realized I didn't know what I was doing."
She currently works in the Women's and Gender Studies department and is pursuing a bachelor of social work. She noted that her program structure recommends up to six classes a semester and she can only take two. Still, she said the program keeps her going.
"If I wasn't here, specifically in this department, I wouldn't even be back in school," Horton said.
Horton is set to graduate in December 2022 and is planning to go to graduate school.