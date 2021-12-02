Columbia monthly water fees to increase starting Jan. 1

COLUMBIA − Water prices are rising for Missouri residents. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has decided to raise the water primacy fee.
City of Columbia Water & Light water utility customers will see an increase in their bill effective Jan. 1.
The primacy fee was signed into Missouri law in July 1992. The law secures safe and clean drinking water for Missouri residents.
Matt Nestor, information specialist for the utilities department, explained it's a measure of the pipe and the meter that goes into your house.
"The regular water bill is counted by how much water you're using. The primacy fee is based on your meter size," Nestor said.
For the average mid-Missourian household, the change will mean an increase of around three to four dollars every year on their water bill every year. The fee is based on the size of the household connections. The money goes to the Missouri Public Drinking Water Program.
The fee is based on the size of the customer’s connections, which means that bigger buildings can expect a higher increase than smaller homes. Buildings with meter sizes over 4" can expect an increase from $6.87 to $16.50.
According to Nestor, the last time the prices increased was in 2006. Then in 2012, the DNR decided to keep the prices at the 2006 level until now.
The primacy fee will appear on monthly statements as "State Regulatory Fee- Water."