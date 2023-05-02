COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council approved a $400,000 project to build a new park in northeast Columbia at its meeting Monday night.

Whitegate Park will be located on 2.24 acres of land at 2203 Whitegate Dr. It will feature a playground, shelter, basketball court, handball court, youth activity court, open playfield, sidewalks and lighting.

"At the council meeting last night, we discussed the development of Whitegate Park, that including the construction of amenities at the park, as well as naming the park property that we purchased back in 2017," Gabe Huffington, director of Columbia Parks and Recreation, said.

According to Huffington, Parks and Rec has been trying to find suitable land in the area for over 30 years. The park will be located near the Whitegate community and other neighboring homes..

"So when we talk about the need to have a park within a half mile distance of individuals that can walk or bike to the park facility, we are meeting that need with a park," Huffington said.

Tony Dorhauer, who lives nearby, said he's in favor of the proposal.

"Well, I've always been a fan of parks," Dorhauer said. "A lot of times growing up as a kid, we'd have picnics there ... and we'd barbecue, play games, catch, baseball, soccer, all that good stuff. So if anything, I see it as an opportunity to do that, as an adult now with my friends."

The park's funding comes from both the 2021 Parks Sales Tax and a donation from the JBS Hometown Strong initiative, which owns the new Swift Prepared Foods plant in Columbia.

"This park is going to be a little bit different because of the donation from Swift Foods and the Hometown Strong program," Huffington said. "We're going to have a lighted basketball court, we're going to have an expanded playground for different age groups and we're going to have a youth activity for which is kind of a combination of hoops and play areas for kids."

The project will start over the next two to three months. Huffington said the 2013 Parks and Recreation open space master plan identified this area of Columbia as a key expansion point for the park system.

"We know there was a need for a neighborhood park," Huffington said.