COLUMBIA − Missouri football is just a few hours away from kicking off the 2023 season, and that means Columbia will be flooded with black and gold Thursday.

Both MU and the city is prepping for the big game.

MU administration sent out an email out last week asking university employees to leave campus at noon Thursday and work remotely to alleviate the increased traffic from the anticipated game day.

Christian Basi, spokesperson for the university, said the timing of the game can cause problems.

"A Thursday night game does include a few challenges," Basi said, "Some of those are dealing our regular operations at the university while we're preparing for visitors to come in and be here for a significant period of time."

Students, faculty and staff who park on campus were also told they may be asked to find alternative parking after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Kirsten Tivaringe, an assistant teaching professor at the College of Education and Human Development, says since she teaches in the morning, the game did not create any difficulty in her teaching day, except for parking.

"When I was pulling up in the parking lot I did have to go up to the top level at 6:59 a.m., so I know it's a big day," Tivaringe said.

Despite the small inconvenience, she said weekday game processes like this have helped student and teachers adapt to a hybrid learning environment.

"Professors are really getting good at doing this [teaching] online, remote," Tivaringe said. "Sometimes the students appreciate a little bit of flexibility and the hybrid mode."

Tivaringe also said the university was proficient at giving an advanced warning to afternoon professors so they could prioritize teaching efficiently.

Getting around downtown and near Memorial Stadium could also be hectic, so Columbia's public transit system, Go COMO, will offer free shuttles to fans.

John Ogan, spokesperson for Columbia Public Works, believes the shuttle services enhance the overall experience for those attending the game.

"We've been doing it for years. This will be the first game of the season, so the first time were running the shuttles," Ogan said. "They're there to eliminate traffic congestion and help people save money and be able to ride the buses from the downtown area and from their hotels."

Go COMO will run six routes that will pick up fans from the downtown area, as well as hotels and bars: two downtown routes, two east hotel routes, one west hotel route and one south hotel route.

Pick up will start around 4:30 p.m., and shuttles will drop off fans at the roundabout at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive.

There will be one return departure 30 minutes after the end of the game from same roundabout.

Parking is also available at all six city parking garages. The garages charge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the first hour free.

Go COMO will run the shuttle service for all home games this season, according to Ogan.

Buses can be tracked via the Go COMO app, and a full schedule for Thursday's pick-up times can be found on the transit service's website.

