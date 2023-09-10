COLUMBIA – As Monday marks 22 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the City of Columbia and the University of Missouri will hold a ceremony in remembrance of the 3,000 lives lost.
Members of the public are invited to the wreath-laying ceremony that will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Columns on MU's campus on Francis Quadrangle.
The ceremony will include a procession, a wreath laying, presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards and a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU Health Care and dean of the MU School of Medicine, will give remarks.
The ceremony will conclude with the Joint Services Color Guard retiring the colors.