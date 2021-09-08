COLUMBIA - During the week of Sept. 13-17, the city of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty for people who turn themselves in.
This warrant amnesty applies to outstanding warrants from Columbia Municipal Court for anyone facing arrest for failing to appear for traffic, parking tickets or other city of Columbia ordinance violations.
The people who voluntarily turn themselves in will have the outstanding municipal warrant recalled and will be given an opportunity to resolve the case that day, if they so choose, or will have a new court date set to resolve the case.
This decision was made by Municipal Court Judge Cavanaugh Noce. It is intended to give a person a chance to get back on the right track by resolving or setting their case for a resolution.
"A person can choose to be accountable and come in on their own time, or risk being arrested by officers when the warrant amnesty expires. It is my hope that citizens who have been afraid of going to jail will take this opportunity for a fresh start and come in on their own to get their City warrants recalled," Noce said in a news release.
Anyone wishing to take advantage of this opportunity may turn themselves in at 9 a.m. each day or on any scheduled docket at Municipal Court on the second floor of 600 East Broadway.
Individuals who show up at other times will be placed on the next available docket that day. However, anyone who participates in the warrant amnesty must promise that they will attend all future court dates. A failure to do so will result in a new warrant being issued.
The city also reminded in the press release that Municipal Court hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Citizens are able to check to see if they have a warrant on the city of Columbia Municipal Court’s website.