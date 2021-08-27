COLUMBIA − A Columbia man facing charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action and first degree robbery was released on bond Friday.
Jeffrey McWilliams, the former co-owner of the McLanks restaurant, bailed out of Boone County Jail after Judge Josh Devine set his bond at $50,000.
McWilliams will have GPS monitoring during his home detention, according to online records.
Prosecutors and police say McWilliams is responsible for the murder of Augustus Roberts in December 2017 during a home invasion. Police believe phone records, DNA and tips from an informant point to his guilt, according to the probable cause statement.
His attorney Stephen Wyse previously asked that McWilliams be allowed to be put on home detention to take care of his kids.
McWilliams has maintained his innocence since being charged in May. His next hearing, according to online records, is set for Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.