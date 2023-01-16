COLUMBIA − The Columbia chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), welcomed mid-Missourians to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
People met at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Garden near the MKT trail at 11 a.m. Monday.
The chapter president, Mary Ratliff, said Monday's event was about more than celebrating Dr. King.
"It's a day of service for us," Ratliff said. "There is such a gap and such a disparity in what happens with African Americans. I want to work as Dr. King worked to try to close that gap."
Pastor Russel Freeman, of United Community Cathedral, was the keynote speaker at the short program at Battle Garden. He reflected on Dr. King's book, "Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?" Freeman said mid-Missourians could learn a lot about community from Dr. King's words.
"The challenge that he presents to us today...is simply this: 'Who are we?'" Freeman said. "The second thing is 'Where are we?' And the third thing is 'Where do we go from here?'"
Freeman said the bridge to finding common ground is loving one another.
"You and I are responsible for moving our community from chaos," Freeman said. "You want to know what your community looks like? Here's a part of it," Freeman said while pointing to the group gathered at Battle Gardens. "Look around."
After Freeman's speech, organizers for the event said they counted over 50 cars participate in a motorcade from Battle Garden to Second Baptist Church on Broadway. The Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Community Service Aides assisted with traffic and led the motorcade.
As the caravan from Battle Garden arrived at Second Baptist, others joined the celebration. Community leaders including Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, former Mayor Brian Treece, state Rep. David Tyson Smith, Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred, among others, attended the service.
"When I think about the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I think about how we lead with our hearts and lead with love," Mayor Buffaloe said. "We do that over hate."
MLK Day celebrates Dr. King's birthday. Though his actual birthday is on Jan. 15, MLK Day is observed on the third Monday of January. This year marked the 37th year the United States has celebrated MLK as a federal holiday.
"When I think about the inequalities within our community, within our state, within our nation, I think about how everyday we can lead with service," Mayor Buffaloe said.
Ratliff said the service at Second Baptist continued afterward. She said members of the Columbia NAACP passed out meals for people experiencing homelessness.