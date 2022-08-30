COLUMBIA- The Columbia NAACP meeting for voter I.D. discussion was held Tuesday, as part of an effort to get people registered to vote and to plan how to ensure people can vote easily.
Representatives of eleven organizations and the public attended the meeting to encourage people to register. Those organizations participating include the NAACP, League of Women Voters, Progressive Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church, Friendship Baptist Church, Minority Men's Network, Zeta Sorority and Deltas.
"The organization's goal is to register 500 new voters from now until October 12th," said Columbia NAACP President Mary Ratliff. "That's what these people here are going to be doing. We're going to to be going out door to door, phone banking, whatever we need to do to get that 500 people registered."
With the new voter ID laws in effect, those volunteers cannot be paid.
Some other speakers at the event were State Representative David Tyson Smith and Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
Smith talked about the experiences he saw the voter bill pass over his objections and his reasons for opposing it. Lennon discussed the intricacies of the new law and gave advice on how to vote and register in the coming election.
"As soon as we get through with the 12th, we're going to swing into they 'G.O.T.V' which is get out to vote," said Ratliff.
Ratliff was to touch base with everyone not just people who are register to vote. She was also very pleases with the turnout of people and organizations representatives who came out.
Ratliff plans to meet again with the organizations representatives. Tuesday's meeting was all about having dates set and starting the process.
"We don't have time for any delays," said Ratliff.
Regardless of the new voter ID restrictions, NAACP feels that it is important enough to get their people out and vote.
They are going to be canvassing starting in September to try and accomplish their goal.