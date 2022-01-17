COLUMBIA - Cold temperatures and COVID-19 did not stop the Columbia NAACP chapter's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial Monday morning.
The civil rights leader would have turned 93 years old on Saturday.
The NAACP's event started at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens with a few speeches. The group then moved in a motorcade from the memorial to Second Baptist Church where a larger event started.
Event organizers gave out hand sanitizer and masks and aimed to keep the event as short as possible. Organizers said they wanted to find a way to have the event in person, even with the surge of COVID-19 cases.
"Right now this country is in actually a little bit of turmoil," Tamela Hardin, first vice president of the Columbia NAACP, said. "So the NAACP here in this community felt that we needed to get together because of Dr. King's dream of unity, of moving forward the agenda when it comes to housing and voting, and just inspire individuals to get out and get involved."
Several speeches were made at the church from leaders of the NAACP and the greater Columbia community. Many of them consisted of pushing forward King's dreams today.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, who spoke for the last time at this event, said the day was a time for celebrating King's life, birth and legacy.
"Dr. King's dream is not just one of our dream's, it's all of our dreams," Treece said in his speech.
Pianist Alexander Plummer led the group in songs like "Lift Every Voice and Sing." He said he sees playing piano as an act of service.
"I play [piano] and that's my act of service," Plummer said. "Or an act of service that I do on this day for the NAACP and the community in celebrating the life of Martin Luther King and the different experiences that I've been able to have because of individuals like him. The things they have shared and individuals that were here today, those roads they've paved, doors opened for me to have different experiences. It's my way of giving back and saying thank you."
Plummer said he hopes to have more events like Monday outside of just certain holidays to continue bringing the community together.
After the program at the church, the NAACP served 150 meals to those in need.
The event was just one of the ones held in Columbia on Monday, honoring Dr. King. Columbia Parks and Rec will also hold a memorial celebration and candlelight walk starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports Complex.