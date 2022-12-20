COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday.
Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager.
Huffington will begin the new role on Dec. 25 and will be sworn in during the city council's next meeting on Jan. 17.
The city says Huffington has experience serving in other positions in the department, which includes golf and sports supervisor, park services manager and assistant director.
"I have spent the past 14 years with the department and am excited to continue to work with our team to provide outstanding parks, trails, programs and special events throughout Columbia," Huffington said in a news release.
He will be responsible for a park system that surrounds 3,554 acres, 77 parks, 12 indoor recreation facilities two golf courses, eight aquatic facilities and 62.45 miles of trails.
Huffington is currently a president of Missouri Parks and Recreation Association, where he has spent eight years as a professor serving in the University of Missouri Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Sports Department.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood described Huffington as passionate about Columbia's programs.
"Additionally, he has proven himself to be a capable leader with extensive knowledge in parks services and understands what makes Columbia’s Parks and Recreation department so unique," Seewood said.
Huffington holds a master’s degree in business administration, bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate degree in turf and landscape management.