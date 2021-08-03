COLUMBIA - Eric Hempel has filled the role of manager of the City of Columbia's Office of Sustainability. Hempel began his role as manager on July 26.
As manager, Hempel will provide vision and leadership in the implementation of the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, direct the preparation of short-term and long-range plans and prepare the Office of Sustainability annual budget based on overall city goals, growth objectives and more.
"I look forward to supporting the efforts of Sustainability staff and the dozens of other City staff members of the CAAP teams as we implement the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan," Hempel said in a news release. "The work of these teams supports the enterprise-wide alignment of the City's actions with our equity, sustainability and engagement priorities."
Hempel has worked at the City since January 2012. During his time at the City, he has worked as housing specialist, energy educator and environmental program coordinator.
Before coming to the City, Hempel worked as an energy auditor at Central Missouri Community Action and an environmental specialist for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
He received his bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences at Washington University in St. Louis and his master’s in education from the University of Missouri.