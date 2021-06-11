COLUMBIA — Columbia residents will be able to enjoy plants, flowers, fruit trees and vegetable gardens at an eight-home garden tour in the Shepard Neighborhood on Sunday.
The tour in the East Columbia neighborhood will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged, but not required to donate $5 toward the creation of a garden entrance into the neighborhood off of Old Highway 63 South.
Residents of the Shepard Neighborhood began the first phase of improving the entrance last year. Dying trees were removed and replaced with disease-tolerant species. The neighborhood also received a grant from the City of Columbia Office of Neighborhood Services to pay for mulch to protect the new trees.
The funds raised from the garden tour event will go towards the next phase of the project, which will add native beds, low maintenance flowers and more disease-tolerant trees to the entrance.
Those interested in attending in the event can pick up a wristband at houses near the entrance at 2226 Shepard Blvd., 1002 Danforth, 2706 Cardinal and 1123 Falco.
The eight homes are walking distancing from one another, and street parking will be available for those who drive to the event.