COLUMBIA - Compass Inc. launched its new music space Friday morning. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe attended the opening event and did a proclamation.
Since 2007, Compass Inc., has operated as a nonprofit organization providing music education, private lessons, workshops, promotion, networking, concerts and showcasing.
The organization is renting half of MU's Hillel Center for its space.
The lease for the space was signed in August 2021. Compass Inc. received a $10 million grant from Veterans United after they signed the lease. The funds from the VU funded the remodeling project for its music center.
This year, Compass Inc. will host its 10th annual music camp. This is the first year the camp will be in the new space and the first year it will operate since the pandemic began.
Phylshawn Johnson, chair of Compass Inc. and musician, said their goal is to have a space where all are welcome.
"And that, you know, is music centered, music driven," Johnson said. "And, you know, if you want to learn how to play an instrument, you're welcome. If you want to come and participate in a workshop, or a camp, or perform or just meet people, open mics and jams and all sorts of different elements of music on the space is available and welcome to you."
To celebrate the opening of the music center, Johnson and Compass' program director and musician Violet Vonder Haar are part of a concert at Rose Music Hall Friday night. Vonder Harr and Johnson are performing as a duo set in between the "Fried Crawdaddies."
Johnson moved to Columbia in 2003 and immediately joined the Columbia music scene. Johnson and Vonder Harr's current band is Violet and the Undercurrents. Johnson also has solo music under "Phylshawn."
Johnson said adjusting to the pandemic was scary, as the music industry was not the same.
"Our industry pretty much shut down. No shows. So, we were an active touring band-- Violet and the Undercurrents. And so, that meant no touring," Johnson said. "And so, it ended up being somewhat good, because we needed the rest. You know, we'd been touring for, you know, eight years solid."
Johnson said it's exciting to be on stage again Friday night.
"Because we just didn't know what it was, how long it would be before we'd be able to perform in front of people again. Since it was such a scary thing," Johnson said.
Vonder Harr said they used the pandemic as a chance to re-shift their focus.
"During that pause, that time, it gave us a chance to kind of re-shift our focus and decide where we wanted to put our energy moving forward," Vonder Harr said. "Our focus has been on the campus music center."
Both Johnson and Vonder Harr said people are eager to get out and listen to live music.
"...People needed music and needed to socialize," Johnson said. "And music brings people together. And trying to watch a concert, or a live stream was wonderful... filled the gap a little bit. But, nothing like being in a group of people and having that energy move around."
On June 19, Compass Inc. will host its first concert in their new space.
For more information about upcoming performances and about Compass, visit its website.