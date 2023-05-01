COLUMBIA — Job Point received a $1.49 million grant last week from the U.S. Department of Labor for its YouthBuild program.
Steven Smith, the president and CEO of Job Point, expressed his excitement about the funding and said the organization has never received a grant this large.
“We just received official confirmation today that we'll be receiving 1$.49 million," Smith said. "And this is the largest amount we've ever received for this program and is our single largest funding source."
The grant will fund most of the YouthBuild program that Job Point offers. The program provides high school equivalency instruction and skills training classes.
Participants spend half of their time working toward their high school diploma equivalent or on improving literacy skills, while the other half is used for on-site construction training to build affordable, single-family style homes.
The program also provides wages for the young adults when they are on-site building the homes.
“So they get paid minimum wage while they're working in building the homes that we build," Smith said. "So it covers a portion. We do have to get matching funds from different state and local sources, but it provides the bulk of the funding for the program.”
Over the term of the grant, Job Point expects around 70 to 75 young individuals who complete the YouthBuild program.
Smith emphasized that each young person has their own unique circumstances, and many have multiple barriers to employment. Job Point works on both the academic and soft skills side, trying to help the young individuals develop the skills they need to enter the workforce.
The grant funding will start on June 1. Only one other Missouri organization, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, received aid from the federal grants.