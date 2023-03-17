The city of Columbia is now accepting applications for its Civic Academy.
Columbia's Civic Academy is a free, eight-session program, for those 18 and older, that offers opportunities for civic engagement and insight to local government services.
Participants will learn about local government and how it operates and elections.
Columbia will accept 20 people for the program. Applicants will be selected on a first come, first serve basis.
"Civic Academy gives residents an opportunity to learn about the day to day operations of city government. This is also a great opportunity to meet other like minded individuals as well as learn about volunteer opportunities in the city," De’Carlon Seewood, Columbia city manager, said.
Visit the city’s website to apply. Paper applications can be requested by contacting Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes at 573-874-7219 or Carol.Rhodes@CoMo.gov.