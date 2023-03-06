COLUMBIA − Beginning Monday, the city of Columbia will start accepting proposals for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the areas of access to services and affordable housing.
Proposals can be submitted through March 22. Proposals must be submitted through ResourceX.
The city's goals associated with access to services include:
- Trauma-informed access and improved health outcomes
- Access to basic needs
- Access to social services
- Access to education, childcare, transportation, and language needs
- Reduction in stigma related to accessing services
The city's goals associated with affordable housing include:
- Preservation of existing homes
- Increased homeownership opportunities
- Qualified housing counseling and education (providers must meet HUD's minimum requirements for Housing Counselors)
- New, owner-occupied housing construction
- Production of sustainable, affordable rental housing units
- Accessibility improvements to existing homes
- Rent vouchers for low-income and homeless populations
- Code compliance
- Energy efficiency improvements
For more information about ResourceX and submitting proposals, visit BeHeard.CoMo.gov/ARPA.