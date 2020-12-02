COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering free Kwanzaa celebration bags through Wednesday, Dec. 24.
The bags will include supplies and instructions for a traditional Kwanzaa celebration. They will be provided in place of the city's annual Kwanzaa celebration. The celebration typically occurs in December but was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members must pre-register for bags, as supplies are limited. To reserve a Kwanzaa bag, email Jay Bradley or call Columbia Parks and Recreation for more information at (573) 874-7460.
Bags can be picked up at the Armory Sports Center at 701 East Ash Street.
Kwanzaa begins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 and ends Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.