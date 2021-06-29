COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is offering rebates to businesses in the food and hospitality industries.

This rebate is applicable to fees for inspections, business licenses and alcohol licenses in 2020. However, businesses must still have a license when they apply for the rebate.

Megan McConachie, Strategic Communications Manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city created the rebate so businesses can recover from the pandemic.

"This will help hospitality businesses, which have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, recoup some of the expenses that they typically would have just from operating," McConachie said.

Restaurants, bars, food trucks, motels, hotels, tourism businesses and event venues can apply for the rebate.

The amount is limited to the dollar amount the business paid. Applicants must have had restrictions placed on their businesses that altered normal business or normal operating hours.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

McConachie said the pandemic showed how vital is for Columbia.

"When people stopped traveling, that had a huge impact," McConachie said. "If anything else, the pandemic has emphasized how important is to our community."

The maximum amount of money for this rebate is $10,000 per business.

A representative from Murry's restaurant said this rebate is helpful because it has been a tough year for the food industry.

Other restaurants said they hadn’t even heard about the rebate.

McConachie said since the Bureau is a city department, so the rebate won't directly impact them, but they are a form of communication between the city and hospitality businesses.

"We have a comprehensive list of partners and we communicate with them each week through a partner update," McConachie said. "As soon as it came out, it was important to send."