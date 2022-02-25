COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) Annual Arts Funding Program is administering a subgranting program for applications after receiving a generous gift on Friday.
According to a press release, OCA was awarded $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) subgranting program.
The goal of the program is to financially assist Columbia's arts community as it responds to the effects of the pandemic.
The ARP Subgranting Program will complement OCA’s Annual Arts Funding Program, which focuses on individual project support.
Funds from the ARP can go towards arts organizations’ personnel, stipends for artists, facilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional costs.
Last year, Columbia received $25 million in ARP funding that is separate from the grant awarded on Friday.
Sarah Dresser, manager of the Office of Cultural Affairs said she is glad to see funding for local art programs.
"The overall goal is to help in the economic recovery of our local arts organizations by strengthening the capacity to fulfill their missions," Dresser said. "When agencies can better meet their essential operational needs, they can focus more efforts on programming and outreach to underserved communities."
No cost share or match is required to apply. Eligible applicants are nonprofit arts agencies. The application deadline is Monday, March 21 by 5 p.m. Additional information can be found on the OCA's website.