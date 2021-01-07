COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility leaders answered questions Thursday regarding the changes in curbside trash collection.
Starting Feb. 1, the city will require all residential trash to be placed in city-issued bags that include the city logo.
Columbia residents will receive vouchers for 104 trash bags each year. Bags will be available at Gerbes, Hy-Vee, Menards, Moser's, Schnucks and Columbia City Hall.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the City will set up a contactless drive-through event, allowing residents to redeem vouchers without going to a store or city hall. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 19-22 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
The vouchers for residential customers will be mailed on Monday.
The fee for curbside is $17.37 per month and the maximum weight for the bags is 50 pounds or less. Additional bags are available at a cost of $2 per bag.
"It's just to make it more equitable," Solid Waste Director David Sorrell said. "The people who use the system more heavily actually end up paying more than the ones who use it very lightly."
The new guidelines do not include the return of curbside recycling. Sorrell says the city is working to find a solution to the recycling issues.
"I understand the frustration and the difficulties the community has felt with not being able to place their recycling at the curb," Sorrell said.