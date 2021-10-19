COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will hold an emergency meeting to address the increase in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday night.
The meeting will be hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, the Columbia Fire Department and the Columbia Police Department.
According to a press release, the goal of the community meeting is to raise awareness about the highly potent opioid fentanyl being found in multiple drugs.
According to CPD, there have been 22 known and/or suspected drug overdose deaths in Columbia between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, 2021. Of those overdose deaths, 50% have occurred since Aug. 1.
In the past nine months, CPD has responded to 200 calls where an individual was reported to be experiencing a drug overdose. Of those 200 calls, CPD said 131 people were actually experiencing an overdose.
Experts will be available at the meeting to provide information and distribute naloxone (Narcan), which can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the commons at Hickman High School.
