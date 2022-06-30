COLUMBIA - The Douglass Family Aquatic Center will open its doors to the public Friday, Columbia Parks and Recreation announced this week.
The pool will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for the summer. The pool will also be open on Monday, July 4, for the holiday celebration.
"We are pleased to be able to open Douglass Family Aquatic Center this summer," Acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said.
Sydney Philpot is the Parks and Rec aquatic supervisor. She said a shortage of lifeguards kept the pool from opening. This prompted Parks and Rec staff to hold an additional lifeguard certification session over the weekend which ultimately secured enough lifeguards to open the center.
"We didn't have enough staff to be able to have all the pools open at the same time," Philpot said. "Now that we were able to get some last minute lifeguard certification classes in, we will be able to open up Douglass."
Philpot said the community has communicated a want for the pool to open this summer.
"I have gotten lots of calls and some questions about lake of the woods," said Philpot. "I am just glad we were able to get it opened in July, just because I know people love this pool."
Philpot said opening this pool gives more members of the community a chance to be able to swim.
"You have to be able to serve everybody on all parts of town. Some people may not be able to get Albert Oakland," Philpot said. "Having multiple different places lets the whole community to be able to go, and with Douglass costing less to get in, it serves the lower income community and we are able to let them come swim without worrying about the cost."
Jackie Fuller is a mom who lives just across the street from Douglass Family Aquatic Center. She said she and her daughter have missed the pool the first half of the summer.
"I thought it was going to open in June, it was so hot," Fuller said.
Fuller plans to utilize the pool once it opens on Friday.
"It keeps the kids occupied, keeps them out of trouble, and it's affordable," she said.
Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center opened on Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for the summer.
Lake of the Woods & Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes will remain closed for 2022, due to structural issues.