COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station in downtown Columbia on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The overnight warming center will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. and remain open until 6 a.m. Friday.
The overnight warming center will serve as a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter services.
City staff will continue working closely with emergency shelter providers to ensure access to overnight emergency shelters as the preferred option for those experiencing homelessness.
As the temperature begins to drop, the public is reminded of several locations in Columbia available to those who need shelter from the extreme cold.
Warming centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. The public is allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
Official shelters provide sleeping accommodations and they may or may not include meals. Shelter availability may vary.
Columbia's official shelters include:
- Room at the Inn, visit roomattheinncomo.org for dates and locations
- Salvation Army Harbor House (men, women and families), 602 N. Ann St.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth), 1611 Towne Dr.
- True North (for domestic violence), please call 573.875.1370
- Welcome Home (for veterans), 2120 Business Loop 70 E.
- St. Francis House (for men), 901 Range Line St. - must be vaccinated to stay overnight
Below are warming centers across mid-Missouri, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Cole County
- Clarke Senior Center: Monday - Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Salvation Army Center of Hope: overnight shelter
Callaway County
- Callaway County Health Department: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cooper County
- Boonslick Senior Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Maries County
- Maries County Library - Vienna: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Maries County Library - Belle: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 1-5 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Miller County
- Miller County Library - Eldon & Iberia: call for hours and information, (573)-392-6657
Moniteau County
- California Nutrition Center: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -4 p.m.
Morgan County
- Morgan County Library: Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Westside Senior Center: Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Osage County
- Osage County Library: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Osage County Health Department: Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 p.m.