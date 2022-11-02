COLUMBIA - Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday to celebrate and remember those who have passed.
One Columbia organization, Centro Latino de Salud Educación y Cultura, helped people connect with their departed loved ones through memories.
The tradition, which largely developed in Mexico, is celebrated from November 1 through November 2 to honor the dead.
Centro Latino, located at North Garth Ave in Columbia, had a traditional altar for people to place ofrendas, "offerings," which could be their loved one's favorite items.
"Instead of looking at death like a bad thing, you look at death as just a part of life," Alexandria Rodriguez, a Centro Latino Kitchen volunteer, said. "You'll be able to see the people you want to see again."
The altars were decorated with bright, vibrant colors, and photos of departed family members.
Rodriguez said Día de Los Muertos is about finding the positive in memory of someone, rather than dwelling on missing their presence.
"It's supposed to be about love... and accepting that death comes to all of us, and grieving comes to all of us," Rodriguez said.
In addition to memory altars, people who celebrate Día de Los Muertos dress as calaveras, "skulls," who wear colorful flowers, and they often wear veils.
Nicole Crespi, the programs coordinator at Centro Latino, said the costumes may look frightening, but the calaveras are actually the antithesis.
"It's the opposite of like wearing a skeleton for Halloween. It's not to be scary," Nicole said.
Centro Latino also invited people to pay their respects and grab a dinner plate. Plates included quesadillas, rice, beans and Pico de Gallo. Centro Latino sold the plates on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. for $25 each.
According to the executive director of Centro Latino, Eduardo Crespi, the proceeds will go towards supporting the organization's After School Program.
Nicole said Centro Latino raised nearly $400 last year. She added this year, they're planning on cooking 50 plates; which puts them on track to raise almost $1,000 for the After School Program.
Throughout the two days that the holiday is celebrated, there are three different times people recognize the dead.
At midnight on November 1, Día de Los Angelitos or "Day of the Little Angels" is reserved to celebrate the spirits of children. At midnight on November 2, Día de Los Difuntos or "Day of the Deceased" is reserved to celebrate the spirits of adults. The final phase of the holiday begins at noon on November 2 where spirits of all the dead are recognized.
There are also three altars at the University of Missouri-Columbia Student Center in the Multicultural Center and at Gentry Hall for people to celebrate the holiday through Wednesday.