COLUMBIA – Rising Sun Lodge #164, a fraternal organization in Columbia, hosted an event, Saturday, to honor first responders in the community.
“Really what we're trying to do is recognize all of the hard workers in our community that do so much that don't get recognized,” Courtney Pulley, a member of Rising Sun Lodge #164, said.
Pulley said the organization invited numerous local organizations including the Columbia Police Department (CPD), University Police (MUPD), the Boone County Sheriff’s department and employees at University Hospital and Boone Hospital.
At the event, the organization served burgers, hotdogs, chips and spaghetti.
“We just really wanted to give them a meal,” Pulley said. “To really say, ‘hey, we appreciate what you do. No charge, eat as much as you like,’ and really just a simple event to say, ‘We care about you.’”
CPD officer Lt. Clint Sinclair came to the event with his family.
“We found out that the lodge here was providing lunch for first responders and thought it was an excellent opportunity to come out and meet some members of the community and thank them for their support,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair said building relationships with the community is important to CPD.
“We wouldn't be able to do our jobs without the support of the community,” Sinclair said.
Bryan Fulcher, a member of Rising Sun Lodge #164, said that building community and supporting charitable causes are some of the larger goals of the organization.
“We've done various things, participated in numerous causes like Alzheimer's disease, scholarships for educational youth here in Columbia, and we hold fundraisers here in Columbia throughout the summer and throughout the rest of the year,” Fulcher said.
He said that today’s event was designed to help create community between first responders and Columbia residents.
“We just want to show our appreciation, because there's some negative light with law enforcement within you know, our community and in the world,” Fulcher said. “So we want to let the community know that they don't have to be afraid of police officers or the first responders that put their lives on the line to help protect us.”