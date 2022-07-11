COLUMBIA - Local Motion, a local nonprofit organization, is pushing to make the roads in Columbia safer for cyclists with a new campaign called CoMo Livable Streets.
The group said the city's streets are mostly made for those who drive cars and can tend to leave out those who use bikes.
The city of Columbia has multiple areas that are unsafe for cyclists, according to Local Motion. The campaign director, Rikki Ascani, said they find a few certain areas the most unsafe.
"It's their neighborhoods with high populations of people of color, high populations of people with lower income status," Ascani said.
She also said downtown, the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 interchange, north Columbia, south Columbia and Stadium Boulevard tend to be the most worrisome.
Local Motion's main goal is to make Columbia more accessible for the cyclists.
The organization started a petition to implement a "livable streets policy." The policy, according to Local Motion, means "improving the design of Columbia's streets for safety, using taxpayer dollars more efficiently to maintain what the city already has, and catching up where Columbia has fallen behind so walking, biking, and transit are real options for getting around."
"Our overall goal for the CoMo Livable Streets campaign is to ask city council to update how our streets look and how they're designed. And so basically, that means like, what how many lanes there are, what the sidewalks look like if there are protected bike lanes and things like that," Ascani said.
Ascani said they have mentioned the motion to the city council and that the city seems receptive to the idea.
One Columbia cyclist, Ryan Hotaling, said he finds the downtown area the most dangerous.
"There's pretty dangerous roadway areas," Hotinling said. "I've been yelled at, I've been flipped off, just for doing the normal thing I do every day. So it's completely hit and miss at times."
Hoteling said he recently almost got hit by a car while biking to work.
"The closest calls I've had recently was in front of the police station," Hoteling said. "It was just somebody that was turning into my lane and didn't see me and almost hit me in the morning, just in the in the morning trying to bike to work."
Hoteling said even though riding his bike through the city can feel dangerous, he still loves riding.