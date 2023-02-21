COLUMBIA — Children's Miracle Network, the Missouri Credit Union and Zimmer Radio Group will team up this Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, to host the 17th annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon to benefit MU Health Care's Children's Hospital.
Local Zimmer radio stations 93.9 FM The Eagle, 94.3 FM KAT Country, 99.3 FM Clear 99 and 106.9 FM Y107 will broadcast live from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday from the Zimmer radio studios. Miracle families from the Children’s Hospital will share their inspiring stories of health and healing. All proceeds raised will stay in central Missouri to help pediatric and adolescent patients at Children’s Hospital.
According to a press release, MU Health Care officials will also participate in the radiothon by sharing plans for the future. Those plans include integration of Children’s Hospital into a new pavilion being built on the central hospital campus with completion planned in summer 2024.
Child Health Chair David Gozal said the new Children’s Hospital pavilion will be the "best care environment" for kids and their families in the region when it is completed.
“While we look forward to the grand opening next year, this event is an opportunity to tell stories of success," Gozal said. "Successes of our patients, their families, and the tremendous professionals at MU Health Care that care for them. Our generous donors play a key role in these success stories, helping kids live their healthiest and most fulfilling lives possible.”
Donations to the Miracles for Kids Radiothon to benefit the MU Health Care Children’s Hospital can be made online.