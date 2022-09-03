COLUMBIA - Several Columbia organizations committed to economic and workforce development are partnering to host a job fair for local employers and job seekers.
The job fair will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 East Ash Street.
The Source Summit, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the Missouri Job Center of Columbia, Regional Economic Development Inc., and the City of Columbia are hosting the fair, which is open to the public. Job seekers of all skill and experience levels are invited to attend.
Twenty-two employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance to meet with job seekers. Many employers will be conducting on-site interviews.
Interested job seekers may sign up for the job fair by visiting the job fair registration page. Individuals do not need to register to attend the event.