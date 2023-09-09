COLUMBIA - Amidst cheering fans surrounding the field, the Columbia Rugby Football Club’s Men’s team kicked off their rugby season with a three-team friendly bout.
The Columbia Outlaws, with the Mizzou Rugby Club and KC Northland teams, met on the field at Gans Creek Recreation field on Saturday.
"It's a friendly match between us, some guys out of Kansas City, and then the boys from Mizzou." Assistant Coach of CRFC's Men's team Trevor Burge said. "Should be a good opportunity to get some of our new guys some playing time."
Winning matches Saturday didn't bring any trophies, but rather just some good practice against good players.
"Usually earlier in the season we like to play some to get people's legs under them, get used to the speed and the contact," Burge said. "We get into league matches in a couple of weeks.
Rugby, though seemingly familiar to most American Football fans, is fundamentally different than its wildly popular cousin."
"I would say that the main difference probably between what you're used to watching in football vs Rugby, is the ball can only move backwards," Burge said. "In Rugby, it's much more about making passes and moving the ball to people that are in a better position, but further back on the field than you are."
For most, it's not just about the game.
"It's fun. It's a way for a lot of guys who don't have- they like the physical kind of element to the sport," Burge said. "We got all kinds of guys too it ranges from bouncers, bartenders, young 20-year-olds, we got lawyers and professionals on the other side of it too. A really diverse group of guys."
Rugby's roots reach all the way back to the early 1800s, when a student from Rugby School in Warwickshire, England, named William Webb Ellis decided to pick up the ball during a soccer match and run it into the goal, according to World Rugby.
Saturday's Rugby World Cup trophy is named after Ellis.
In 1863, a coalition of Boarding schools and clubs across England decided on a rule set. In 1871, the Rugby Football Union was officially formed.
That same year, the first international match was played between England and Scotland, with Scotland scraping out a win 1-0.
It wasn't until the 1880s when a rugby player from Yale University pioneered changes to the game which eventually evolved into modern American Football.
Since the 1900s, American Football has grown to overshadow Rugby, taking its place in popular media.
"I feel like the community as a large doesn't know a whole lot about Rugby," Alex Anderson-Kahl, a spectator of the game, said.
Since American Football takes the spotlight over Rugby, Anderson-Kahl said, it's hard to attract fans.
"It can be hard to get people out here, but once they come out, they really enjoy it. It's a fun atmosphere, people are cheering, excited," Anderson-Kahl said. "It's just a matter of getting that knowledge and information out."