COLUMBIA — Columbia Parks and Recreation is temporarily closing all park and trail restrooms beginning Wednesday, ahead of the extremely cold weather this week. Signs will be posted near each restroom.
The heated restrooms typically remain open during the winter, but the heaters are not strong enough for extreme conditions, according to a news release from the department.
"Prolonged extremely cold temperatures can cause the restroom plumbing, valves, and fixtures to freeze, break and shatter, which could lead to thousands of dollars in necessary repairs," the release said.
In response, park staff are adding non-toxic antifreeze to the sinks and toilets, which means the restrooms must remain closed. Staff expect to re-open the facilities once temperatures return to seasonal averages.