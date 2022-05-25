COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation is opening Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center for Memorial Day weekend. The pool will be open May 28, 29 and 30 from noon to 5 p.m.
Albert-Oakland will close Tuesday, then reopen for the season on June 1, according to a news release sent Wednesday. The pool will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. for the summer.
Douglass Family Aquatic Center is scheduled to open for the season on July 1. If enough staff is hired, Parks and Rec will also open Lake of the Woods Pool on July 1.
Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes will remain closed for 2022, due to structural issues.
Parks and Rec has an upcoming training session for lifeguards from June 3 to June 5. Training is free of cost for those who are employed by the city. Shifts are flexible, and guards must be at least 15 years old.
A one-day recertification class will be held June 4 at for those who are currently certified. Registration for either the new certification or recertification classes is available by calling 573-874-7460.
Stephens Lake and spray grounds at Stephens Lake Park, Flat Branch Park and Douglass Park opened on May 1 and will remain open through Sept. 30.