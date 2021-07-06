COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is advising cyclists to avoid using multi-gravel trails or be prepared to dismount and walk around multiple trail sections damaged by floodwater, until further notice.
After significant rainfall and flood damage, Parks and Recreation crews made multiple repairs on the Columbia trail system this week.
Beginning Tuesday, crews will lay smaller surface rock on gravel trails.
Parks and Recreation's first objective has been to make repairs that include: fallen tree removal, clearing underpasses and laying 3-inch base rock so that trails can be passable and safe for pedestrian use. Most trails will have areas with loose debris, standing water and slippery surfaces including bridge decks. Underpasses may have a thin layer of mud and some loose gravel or debris.
"Just in terms of cycling, you're just going to have some uneven surfaces. And that's our big concern, Gabe Huffington, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, said. "Or you're going to have mud in a tunnel, where a pedestrian or runner is a little more slower pace and could be ready for those potential issues. For a cyclist that wants to get out and ride some of our trail system, we're really encouraging them to make sure they stay on our concrete trails, because we know we've cleaned a lot of those out."
The department urges the public to continue to respect barricades placed on trails, park entry roads/parking lots and other areas throughout the city.
According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the following multi-use trails are partially open but with conditions noted as passable for pedestrian use only:
- MKT TRAIL from Flat Branch Park to the Katy Trail: A section of the trail is flooded past the Perche Creek bridge. Cyclists are advised not to ride this trail. Trail users will need to use the sewer utility maintenance road. Trail users should expect uneven surfaces and 3-inch rock along multiple sections of the entire trail.
- BEAR CREEK TRAIL: Trail users should expect uneven surfaces and 3-inch rock along multiple sections of the entire trail. Cyclists are advised not to ride this trail.
- GRINDSTONE CREEK TRAIL: Water is still flowing over all low-water bridges with silt and debris expected to remain until trail crews can begin clearing the week of July 6.
- HINKSON CREEK TRAIL from Grindstone Nature Area to the east side of the MU Rec Trail: Trail users will find uneven surfaces and 3-inch rock along multiple sections of the entire trail. Cyclists are advised not to ride this trail. The low water bridge on the MU Rec Trail is impassable due to flowing water.
- SCOTT'S BRANCH TRAIL: Expect slippery conditions under Scott Blvd. or use the on-grade crossing.
- HOMINY CREEK TRAIL: Expect slippery conditions with silt under I-70.
- COUNTY HOUSE TRAIL: Expect washed-out areas on the gravel section around Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
According to the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, the following park trails and trail connectors are available for use without floodwater concerns:
- Cosmo Fitness Trail at Cosmo Park
- Lake and Perimeter Trails at Stephens Lake Park, including the underpass at E. Broadway with connections to the Rollins Street Connector and the Hominy Trail via the bike boulevard on Green Valley.
- Rollins Street Connector from Bluff Dale Dr. to the east side of MU
- Lake Trail at Philips Park
- Physical Fitness Circuit Loop at Albert-Oakland Park
- Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary Prairie Loop Trail
- Loop trail at Rock Quarry Park
- Forum Katy Pkwy Connector (access near Forum Theater)