Columbia Parks and Recreation and Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) celebrated the groundbreaking of Orr Street Park Thursday afternoon.
The park, located at 210 Orr St., could features an open green space, a playground, a performance area, outdoor art areas, a seating area and a walking trail, according to a press release from the city. The city purchased the two acres of land at St. James and Orr streets in April 2021.
DED awarded the city of Columbia $1.25 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Revitalization grant program for the park's development. It will be matched by funds that were generated by the voter-approved park sales tax, the city said.
Matt Bear, a Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassador, said he thinks the new park will help improve the developing area.
"It's kind of been a dead lot for so many years, while there's been the North Village Arts District that's grown up around it," Bear said. "It's great to finally have this cherry on top."
Bear believes the new park will provide more space for residents to enjoy the outdoors.
"Currently, for as many blocks as the district is, there's just one main park, which is over by Flat Branch on the other side of [down]town," Bear said.
He said he's looking forward to when it is completed. Bear said the new area can benefit many in the community.
"It just does so much for both residents who live close by, but also just residents of Columbia in general to come down and get some time in the shade or hang out with their kids at the park," Bear said.
Parks and Recreation staff will hold public input meetings later this summer to gather feedback on the development of the park.