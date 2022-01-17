COLUMBIA – Monday, Jan. 17, Columbia Parks and Rec held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. candlelight walk and memorial celebration.
The candlelight walk began at 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash, and concluded at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St., for the memorial celebration at 7 p.m.
Throughout the event, members of the community reflected on the life and contributions of Dr.King.
Jay Bradley, Recreational Specialist with Columbia Parks and Rec said the walk is “really just to get people out and honor and celebrate Dr. King's legacy” and “remember all the things he was about and what he accomplished in his lifetime.“
The walk and memorial were free and open to the public.
This year’s in-person walk is a hopeful return after last year’s participants were encouraged to participate in a “Candlelight March on your own” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susan McCollegam said she's participated in the walk for many years and is “thankful her grandson could come with [her]” for his first in-person MLK candlelight walk and memorial celebration.