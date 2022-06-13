COLUMBIA - There are 52 playgrounds in the city of Columbia, but acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said not all of them offer shade for children to play in during the summer days.
“We have playground equipment that is obviously constructed out of a lot of parts metal, and then also some plastic parts, we have a couple of metal slides in the park system,” Huffington said. “We would encourage you to visit some of those playgrounds that may be in the shade.”
He said Oakwood Hills Park, Fairview Park, Worley Street Park and Louisville Park are all heavily wooded areas that he recommends during this week's heat wave.
“That playground equipment is going to be in a little more shade,” Huffington said. "It's going to be a little cooler in those areas.”
He also said to combat the heat, the city has planted trees near park equipment for added shade in the coming years.
“While the trees may be smaller right now, the goal will be that someday those trees will provide a lot of shade for that different playground equipment,” Huffington said.
While he said he recommends staying inside during extremely hot days, Huffington offered some tips for parents who want to take their children outside.
“Always check that equipment first and if it's safe to be on there,” Huffington said. “Also, always look for water fountain access, so many of our parks have fountains close, or make sure you bring water or some kind of beverage with you when you go to visit that playground.”
He also recommends going to the park later in the day or early in the morning when the sun is not at its highest point in the sky. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services senior planner Sara Humm agreed with Huffington’s suggestions and said those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years old.
“It's important that people of all ages - but especially those groups that might be higher risk - stay hydrated,” Humm said. “If you do have to be out in the day think about ways to protect your skin. That includes wearing a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, and appropriate clothing.”
Clouds can protect from UV rays, but Humm said people should still be wary of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses when the sun isn’t directly visible.
She said there is not a “hard and fast rule” for how soon heatstroke can hit, but warns that people should not be outside for very long periods of time when it’s extremely hot outside.
“Things like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, being dizzy, having a headache, and being confused - those are some signs that maybe something is going on that maybe they're not feeling well due to that heat,” Humm said. “If you children are having some of those signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion get them attention right away.”
The city has an interactive map and park directory with pictures of all the parks for residents looking to plan out their day outside.
Huffington said the city also has “spray grounds” at Flat Branch Park, Douglass Park, and Stephens Lake Park to combat the heat.
“If it does get extremely hot, and you're looking for an alternative to your standard playground, you can always go to spray grounds,” Huffington said. “Those were free to the public.”
Community members can visit those spray grounds during normal park hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.