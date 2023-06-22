The Columbia Parks and Recreation and Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) will celebrate the groundbreaking of Orr Street Park this afternoon.
The event will start at 2 p.m. at the park property, 210 Orr St. and will feature comments from Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, members of the North Village Art District and DED staff. It will conclude with the groundbreaking ceremony.
DED awarded the city of Columbia $1.25 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Revitalization grant program for the park's development. It will be matched by funds that were generated by the voter-approved park sales tax, the city said in a press release Wednesday.
The city purchased the two acres of land at St. James and Orr streets in April 2021.
Parks and Recreation staff will hold public input meetings later this summer to gather feedback on the development of the park. Features may include open greenspace, a playground, a performance area, outdoor art areas, a seating area and a walking trail, according to the press release.