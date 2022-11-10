COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of a new bike park at Cosmo Recreation Area.
The current plans for the project include a pump track, mountain bike skills course, bike playground, trailhead for Rhett's Run mountain bike course, cyclocross course, parking and shelter. Columbia Parks and Rec is planning to be the consult on this project.
The project will be funded by donations from the Frank Morris Trust and the voter-approved park sales tax.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center in Columbia. Park staff will be at the meeting to discuss the plan and take the public's feedback on the project.