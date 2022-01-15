COLUMBIA − The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. candlelight walk and memorial celebration on Monday, Jan. 17.
The events will celebrate and reflect on the life and contributions of Dr. King, according to a news release. The Parks and Rec Department held "at-home" celebrations last year.
The candlelight walk will start at the Armory Sports Center, located at 701 East Ash Street, at 6:30 p.m. Participants are directed to meet in the basement of the sports center.
The walk will then proceed to St. Luke United Methodist Church, located at 204 East Ash Street, for a memorial celebration at 7 p.m.
The events are free and open to the public.