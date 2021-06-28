COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation began repairs on the MKT Trail on Monday morning following the weekend's flooding.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the department asked residents to stay off of the trail system until park staff can assess the damages.
Cedric McAlister, Parks and Recreation Maintenance employee, said residents should avoid the trails this week due to potential falling debris.
"A tree could fall at any time right now with them being heavy from the rain," McAlister said.
The Facebook post said areas that typically flood include "the MKT Trail, Hinkson Creek Trail, Twin Lakes Recreation Area, Hominy Creek Trail and the Grindstone Nature Area."
On Monday, employees repaired gravel washouts and removed trees on trails.
"The gravel over here got taken out completely," McAlister said. "They're bringing the truck in and putting gravel down over there."
McAlister said they are also working to clean the area of debris and garbage that may have floated away in the water current.
"We've seen trash, trash, trash everywhere," McAlister said. "Trash cans floated away, recycling bins floated away, trash in the fields, trash cans in the fields."
The department said their crews were working on the MKT Trail between the MLK Memorial and the Forum Nature Area.
McAlister said if the rain subsides, he expects the trails would be usable by the end of the week.
"But, if it starts raining a little bit, it's just going to delay things even longer," McAlister said.