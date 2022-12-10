COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday.
Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
“[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,” Mtendaji said. “And it is important because we all must have strong values to have a just and balanced society.”
Local businesses and non-profits were also in attendance at the event. Rita Renee, from Rock the Community, said the non-profit was here to celebrate the Black expo.
“We're here to celebrate the black Expo, we thought it was a great idea,” Renee said. “Anything that supports the community will be there.”
Ernestine Newsome, a representative from Black Kidney Awareness, Resources, and Education (K.A.R.E), also had a booth set up at the expo.
“Hopefully we can bring awareness to the community about healthy foods, things to eat, exercises,” Newsome said.
Newsome said creating awareness around kidney disease is particularly important for her personally.
“It’s very important to me because I have a couple of family members that are living with it right now,” Renee said. "Just to see the journey that they're going through, how it has impacted their lives. And things that they can no longer do.”