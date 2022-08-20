COLUMBIA- It was a beautiful day at the Columbia Farmers' Market and the perfect time to host a feedback meeting to talk about the bright future for the neighborhood parks and trails plan.
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on two components of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. The neighborhood parks plan and the trails plan. The two plans were last updated in 2013.
COLUMBIA- Today I am at the Columbia Farmers’ Market where Columbia Parks and Recreation is showing off updates to its new master plan. The Neighborhood Parks Plan and the Trail Plan serve as a guide for land acquisition and development. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/z0vhlZpkKY— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) August 20, 2022
At the meeting display boards showed maps of the new developments and land acquisitions expected to take place over the next 10 years. The end goal of the plan is to have a 30 mile loop completely surrounding and connecting the city's network of trails.
Mike Snyder, Park Development Superintendent, was at the session answering questions from community members about the plan and showing off some of its features.
"If we get the 30 mile loop built completely separate from the automobile it will be one of the most unique trail features in the country." Snyder said.
He expressed how lucky Columbia is to have the trail network that it does.
"A lot of communities have trails and paths but they are attached to long roads, our system is unique because the paths are completely separate." Snyder said.
The community has shown that it is backing these developments and that they are important to the quality of life in Columbia. In a 2015 city-wide citizen survey it was found that 82 percent of Columbia households use the trail system.
The funding for these projects over the next 10 years has been set by the 2021 tax renewal plan. This allows for Parks and Recreation to focus on updating the neighborhood parks and trails plans right now. The community passed this funding overwhelmingly in favor of park and trail development as well as a lot of maintenance projects across the city.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will be hosting another public input meeting on Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Albert-Oakland Park, Shelter 3, and four other meeting opportunities in September. For the full list of meeting opportunities and the full plans for these city developments visit their website.