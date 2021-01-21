COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will meet Thursday evening to discuss how recent funding from CoMo Gives will be distributed.
The non-profit campaign by the Community Foundation of Central Missouri raised over $1.6 million for 142 charitable mid Missouri organizations this year. Columbia Parks and Rec received just over $15,000 of that total amount.
The $15,000 raised specifically for the department will go toward maintenance and upkeep of buildings and trails among other expenses.
Executive Director Mike Griggs explained how the money helps during the pandemic.
"We've had declining sales revenue with the pandemic and that's how our programs are largely funded," Griggs said. "For us to maintain the quality park system that people are used to having we really need this program to help us out."
Thursday's meeting will discuss any financial adjustments needed for the donations, as well as releasing information about the grants from CoMo Gives.
The campaign started in 2013 and raised just over $62,000 in the first year. Seven years later, CoMo Gives surpassed its goal of $1.5 million during a global pandemic.
John Baker, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri, explained how the campaign's success is helping non-revenue organizations this year.
"Even though it was really difficult for the non-profit sector to raise money this year during the pandemic, people really did step up to support them and fill in some of those revenue gaps," Baker said.
One of the components of the campaign is a competition among the organizations involved. This year, Columbia Parks and Rec placed second in 'Most Gifts by Donors Under Age 35'. It will receive an additional $500 grant from CFCM.
"Part of CoMo Gives is a competition so organizations can look at how they can succeed," Griggs said. "We wanted to try to get young donors so looking toward the future, we can expand our donor pool."
Griggs explained why he believes both the campaign and the department surpassed the fundraising goals this year.
"Everybody knows we're all struggling," Griggs said. "It's like when I go out and eat at a restaurant I give a lot more tip than I normally would because I know everybody's hurting and so if people can give a little bit more then they've been doing that."
The meeting on Thursday starts at 7 p.m.
The public can write comments regarding the meeting to the department by 4 p.m. on Thursday by emailing parksandrec@como.gov.
Disclaimer: KOMU 8 is an annual sponsor of the CoMo Gives campaign.