COLUMBIA - In preparation for the CoMoGives campaign, Columbia Parks and Recreation unveil a commemorative parks system poster for the Parks and Recreation Fund.
The unveiling will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Walt’s Bike Shop, located at 1217 Rogers Street.
The artwork is the second piece designed by local artist Jane Mudd for this campaign. Mudd will be available to sign posters at the event.
The posters will be provided as a premium for a minimum donation of $20, by credit or debit card only, to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund through the online CoMoGives campaign, which will run through Dec. 31.
Walt's Bike Shop is also supporting the fund by offering an additional premium of SmartWool socks at the Nov. 29 event (while supplies last) for donations of $50 or more.
The first 200 donors will receive a voucher to receive a native Eastern Redbud seedling at the Stephens Lake Park Arboretum Plant Sale in spring 2023.
Complimentary appetizers of beer and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided at the event. They will be covered by sponsors Logboat Brewing Co., N.H. Scheppers Distributing, Nauser Beverage and Pepsi Beverages Co.